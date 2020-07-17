STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 500 aspirants put up big fight for 12 Maharashtra legislative council seats

Sources in Maha Vikas Aghadi government said that the Congress has received more than 175 applications while NCP has 200 and Shiv Sena 150 applications.

Uddhav, Sharad Pawar, Prithviraj Chavan

The leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition currently ruling Maharashtra.

By Sudhir Suryavanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Over 500 aspirants have approached the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to get the member of legislative council (MLC) post, that is likely to filled by Maharashtra Governor soon.

In the Maharashtra state legislative council, the 12 MLC seats which are currently vacant, fall under the Governor quota and people with expertise in art, drama, literature et al are prioritised.

However, more than 500 aspirants are vying for the 12 posts in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is yet to give the nod to fill these posts in the upper house.

Sources in Maha Vikas Aghadi government said that the Congress has received more than 175 applications while NCP has 200 and Shiv Sena 150 applications.

“As per the power-sharing formula, each party in the government will get the four seats each. Now, for the four seats, we got 175 applications and several phone calls and requests. We are really confused who to select or reject. Out of 175, more than 100 are a serious contender. It is a really tough task before us,” said senior Congress leader on a request of anonymity. The other two bihwigs -- NCP and Shiv Sena have been facing a similar situation as well.

As per an NCP leader, during the state assembly elections, many ticket aspirants were promised that they will be made MLC once they come in power. “Now, we are in power and there are only four seats while the serious contenders are over 150. All are working for the party for a long time and rejection to these loyal soldiers of the party will be herculean task before us,” said the NCP leader.

He added that NCP chief Sharad Pawar himself is scrutinizing the applications. “We have to see all factors like caste, religion, his/her base and influence in the community. If they fit in these given criteria, then their name may appear in the final list otherwise they will be mass rejection and backlash. But we confident that people will understand our situation,” he added requested.

A Shiv Sena leader said that they have few applications compared to Congress and the NCP, but it is a tough task.
 

