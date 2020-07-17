STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pilot calls disqualification notice illegal, Rajasthan Congress potboiler shifts to court 

Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi represented the rebels while the party fielded Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Salve called the notice unconstitutional and sought time to amend his petition.

Published: 17th July 2020 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot takes part in a protest 'dharna' against hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in Jaipur Monday June 29 2020.

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani And Richa Sharma
Express News Service

JAIPUR/NEW DELHI:  Chances of a rapprochement between warring Congress factions in the state flew out of the window on Thursday after the rebels led by Sachin Pilot challenged in the Rajasthan High Court the disqualification notices issued to 19 of them by Assembly Speaker C P Joshi.

The matter came up first before the court of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma at about 3 pm, but the dissidents' advocate Harish Salve sought time to file a fresh petition.

At about 5 pm, an amended petition was submitted.

The court referred it to a two-judge division bench.

Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi represented the rebels while the party fielded Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Salve called the notice unconstitutional and sought time to amend his petition.

Heeding his request for a two-member bench, hearing was put off till Friday. It gave the rebels some breathing space as the notice had sought their replies by Friday noon.

Salve basically argued that the Speaker does not have the authority to take any action on activities outside the Assembly.

Prateek Srivastava, one of the lawyers from the Speaker’s side, said, “the rebel MLAs are challenging the notice on a lot of grounds. One that the Speaker does not have the power to issue such notice. Also, they claim the Speaker has not given sufficient time. As per Vidhan Sabha rules of 1989, it has to be seven days. They say this shows malice. They have pleaded that that the anti-defection clause 10(2)(1)A is per say illegal.” 

The whole game appears to be to disqualify rebel MLAs to bring down the majority mark (now 101) for CM Ashok Gehlot to win the floor test.

If the rebels avoid disqualification and Pilot is able to wean away a few more MLAs, the government could be in real danger. Gehlot has a razor-thin majority — just 106.

In the past, the ruling party has claimed the support of 13 independents, two MLAs each from the CPM and the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), and one from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

As for the party high command, it is learnt to be angry with Pilot for dragging the matter to court.

The 19 MLAs were sent notices from the Speaker's office on Tuesday and allowed up to Friday to give their replies.

The notices said Speaker CP Joshi will take up the matter at 1 pm on Friday.

The notices followed after the ruling party complained to the Speaker that the MLAs had defied a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings.

The Pilot camp, however, argues that a party whip applies only when the assembly is in session.

In its complaint to the Speaker, the Congress sought action against Pilot and the other dissidents under paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

The provision disqualifies MLAs if they 'voluntarily' give up the membership of the party which they represent in the House.

The Congress said in the letter to the Speaker that the Supreme Court has 'unequivocally held' in the past that the provision comes into effect when the conduct of an MLA leads to this inference.

In court initially, advocate Harish Salve argued that the MLAs wanted to challenge the constitutional validity of the notices and needed some time to file it afresh.

Among those sent notices are Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, who were sacked along with Pilot from the state cabinet after their rebellion against Ashok Gehlot.

Others include Deepender Singh Shekhawat, Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Harish Chandra Meena, who had also given statements to the media challenging the Gehlot government.

Sachin Pilot has been upset since the Congress picked Ashok Gehlot for the chief minister's post after the 2018 assembly polls.

His supporters said he deserved credit for the party for winning the election after a campaign helmed by him as the state unit chief.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot Rajastha Crisis Congress
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp