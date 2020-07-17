PM Modi reviews implementation of Atmanirbhar booster package

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the implementations of Centre’s Atmanirbhar package announced earlier to boost the economy.

Over the video conference, with four dozens bureaucrats from ministries who are involved in the implementation of the package took part in the deliberations.

The virtual conference has come in the backdrop of the PM in the recent past given presentations by the PM Economic Advisory Council, NITI Aayog and others on short and mid-term measures to boost the economy.

It has been learnt that the immediate challenge before the Centre is to boost the demand in the economy, which has significantly contracted on the face of continuous phases of lockdowns followed by states.

The Prime Minister is also learnt to have reviewed the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojna, a focused Rs 50,000 crore programme to engage the migrant workers in six states.

While the PM had earlier had talked of Rs 20-lakh crore stimulus package for the economy, there’s a sense among the experts that the government hasn’t taken concrete steps to revive demands, with lockdown led disruptions badly affecting the income of the large section of the consumers.

A number of RSS affiliates, including the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), have been protesting against unpaid wages to workers in the unorganised sector.