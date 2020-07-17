STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi

A troubled economy and foreign policy and disrupted relationships with neighbouring countries are the reasons why the Chinese decided this was possibly the best time to attack us, said the Wayanad MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)

"Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics," Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, referring to how the situation on the China border was handled by the Modi government. 

In a scathing attack, the Congress leader attributed the Chinese agression on Indian troops to the 'vulnerable' situation of India caused by the 'constant blunders' of Prime Minister Modi since 2014.

"What is it about India's situation that has made China act in such an aggressive way....that gave them the confidence, that they can move against a country like India," Gandhi asked in a 3 minute 38 second video shared on Twitter. 

He added that "Our strengths have suddenly become our weaknesses. We told the government that we are becoming vulnerable."

A troubled economy and foreign policy and disrupted relationships with neighbouring countries are the reasons why the Chinese decided this was possibly the best time to attack us, according to the Wayanad MP. 

"A country is protected by its foreign relationships, it is protected by its neighbourhood, it is protected by its economy, it is protected by the feeling that it's people have and vision its people have. And what has happened over the last six years, that in all those areas India has been disturbed and disrupted," Mr Gandhi said.

With regard to foreign policy, as Gandhi puts it, "our relationship with the outside world used to be with multiple countries, we had a relationship with America, strategic partnership with America, we had a relationship with Russia, with Europe. Today, our relationship has become transactional."

"We have a transactional relationship with the United States, We have disturbed our relationship with the Russians. We have a transactional relationship with Europe," he said.

While talking about India's relationships with neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan, he added, "Nepal was a friend, Bhutan was a friend, Sri Lanka was a friend. Our neighbourhood other than Pakistan, was working with India and so itself being partner with india." 

But, he said, "Today, Nepal is angry with us. The people there are furious with what has happened. Sri Lankans have given a port to the Chinese, Maldives is disturbed, Bhutan too. We have disrupted our foreign partners... and our neighborhood."

He also highlighted that unemployment was the highest in 40-50 years, an indicator of the state of the economy. 

In recent times, Gandhi has taken multiple potshots at the government over the Ladakh standoff. 

