Rajasthan audio tapes: Sanjay Jain arrested in connection with conspiracy to topple Congress govt

The SOG had earlier on Friday registered two FIRs under IPC sections 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (conspiracy) to probe into the complaint related to horse trading of MLAs.

Published: 17th July 2020 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. ( Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested Sanjay Jain whose name had surfaced in a viral audio recording about horse trading of legislators to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, an official said.

"Jain has been arrested following interrogation into the FIR lodged on the basis of audio recording that had gone viral on social media," Additional Director General (ATS and SOG) Ashok Rathore said.

Jain was interrogated Thursday and Friday following which the arrest has been made, officials said.

Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi had lodged a complaint demanding a probe and registration of an FIR under sedition charges against three persons -- Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, Gajendra Singh and Sanjay Jain -- who were allegedly discussing a conspiracy to topple the state government in one of the three audio recordings that went viral on social media Thursday.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had referred to Jain as a BJP leader, a charge denied by that party.

The SOG had earlier on Friday registered two FIRs under IPC sections 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (conspiracy) to probe into the complaint related to horse trading of MLAs and the alleged audio recordings.

  • anthony
    Ideal to invoke Sedition charge against Political Parties and Individuals who are subverting the will of the people and encouraging not Horse trading but trading of donkeys. If proved even the MLA' s who switched sides by deserting their constiruencies shaloud be charged with Sedition
    4 hours ago reply
