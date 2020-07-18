STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Apprised PM Modi of COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra: Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis has been visiting parts of Maharashtra to monitor the coronavirus situation and the health care facilities.

Published: 18th July 2020 12:51 PM

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that he has apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra.

He told this to reporters in Delhi on Friday night after a meeting with Modi. Fadnavis said that the PM asked about the situation in Mumbai, Pune and other parts of the state. "As a leader of opposition, it is my job to apprise the government of the loopholes in the system and the improvements required to be made. I have been demanding that testing in Mumbai should be increased," he said.

Fadnavis has been visiting parts of Maharashtra to monitor the coronavirus situation and the health care facilities. The former state chief minister on Friday also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He had later said that no political talks were held during the meeting with Shah, as it was meant to discuss financial assistance to the sugar industry in the state.

Fadnavis said that he also met Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. "I am confident that the Centre will announce a good package for the sugar industry and farmers in the state," he said.

Fadnavis is scheduled to meet BJP chief JP Nadda later during the day.

