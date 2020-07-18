STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam flood: Toll reaches 76 with five more deaths

Altogether, 711 relief camps were operational in 24 districts where 51,421 people are taking shelter.

Published: 18th July 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers try to fix an uprooted electric pole at a flood-affected village in Assam’s Morigaon district on Friday | Pti

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Five more people died on Friday in Dhubri, Darrang, Bongaigaon, Goalpara and Kamrup districts, taking the toll to 76 in flood-hit Assam. Another 26 victims had lost their lives in landslides earlier in the northeastern state. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 35.76 lakh people in 3,014 villages and localities across 28 of the state’s 33 districts are affected. Standing crop was affected in area spread over 1.28 lakh hectares.

Altogether, 711 relief camps were operational in 24 districts where 51,421 people are taking shelter.
Floodwater breached a number of river embankments and damaged bridges and roads across the state. Major rivers such as Brahmaputra, Jia Bharali, Beki and Kopili in the Brahmaputra Valley and Barak and Kushiyara in the Barak Valley were in a spate.

In Kaziranga National Park, 86 animals have perished so far due to various reasons including drowning and vehicle hits. The animals included five rhinos, two wild buffalos, seven wild boars, two swamp deer, two porcupines and 68 hog deer.

Concerned about the damage caused by the flood, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama wrote to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. “The monsoon rains in Assam and other parts of India bring destruction and great suffering to people year after year. Unfortunately, this year the situation has been made even more troublesome by the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

I am writing to you today to express my sadness at the loss of life and devastation of property, as well as the tremendous hardship caused to so many due to flooding in many parts of your state,” he wrote.
He also made a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust towards the relief and rescue efforts. England’s Arsenal football club also expressed its solidarity with the victims of the deluge. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam Assam Flood
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp