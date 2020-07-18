STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cong sees no hope in Pilot, CM targets again

Ashok Gehlot says former No. 2 was not on talking terms with him since the party recaptured Rajasthan in 2018

Published: 18th July 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders RS Surjewala (2nd L), Govind Singh Dotasra and others arrive to address a press conference in Jaipur | PTI

By Rajesh Asnani And Richa Sharma
Express News Service

JAIPUR/NEW DELHI: As the Pilot-Gehlot battle in Rajasthan reached the court, the growing feeling within the Congress was that the former deputy chief minister has gone too far, to the point of no return. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday gave enough hints, going much beyond his repeated charge that Pilot wanted to topple his government. He said his former No. 2 was not even on talking terms with him ever since the party recaptured Rajasthan in the 2018 assembly polls.

Pilot has repeatedly trashed the charges, asserting that Gehlot was tarnishing his image. “Pilot was conspiring to bring down our government from the very beginning. He never talked to me. In a democratic set-up, dialogue is essential. Here was a Cabinet minister who did not make any effort to speak to his Chief Minister,’’ said Gehlot.

In his media interaction, the CM said Pilot had been keen to join the BJP, but couldn’t as he didn’t have the numbers to bring down the government. ‘‘Sachin is trying to project himself as a big bechara (naive) since the SOG served him a notice over horse-trading. What he won’t say  is that the same notice was given to about 10-12 people, including me. 

Pilot has been working with BJP to finish the Congress which has given him so much,’’ said Gehlot. 
The Congress leadership is now firming up a case for disqualification of rebel MLAs in the Pilot camp. “The Gehlot camp is in no mood to relent after Pilot approached the court challenging the notice issued to him by the Speaker. There has been no indication from the other side also for any compromise,” said a Congress leader. 

The party said it has more evidence to show that Pilot’s associates were talking to Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to topple the Gehlot government. “The transcript released today was to prepare the legal ground for anti-party activities by these MLAs. More evidence will be released in the coming days to prove that the BJP was attempting to topple the state government,” a source said.

Cops vs cops at resort with Pilot MLAs
There was high drama at the ITC Grand Bharat hotel near Manesar in Haryana when a team of the Rajasthan Police SOG of the that reached the hotel to meet MLAs loyal to Sachin Pilot was stopped by a strong contingent of the Haryana Police. The team was stopped and made to wait at the gate of the resort. It is alleged that many of the Haryana Police personnel did not have their name badges. The Haryana policemen maintained they no information of any inter-state police operation.  It was only after a wait of about one-and-a-half hours that the Rajasthan Police team was allowed to go inside. The team screened the resort and left after some time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan political crisis Rajasthan crisis Rajasthan Government
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp