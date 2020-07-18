STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid-19: Chhattisgarh mulling one-week lockdown in districts with case spike

The government said lockdown will not be implemented simultaneously across all districts and the number of testing would be doubled in the coming weeks.  

Published: 18th July 2020 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: With a surge in coronavirus positive cases in Raipur and other parts of the state, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday decided to reimpose lockdown for one week after July 21 in areas witnessing Covid-19 spike.

The government said lockdown will not be implemented simultaneously across all districts and the number of testing would be doubled in the coming weeks.  

CM Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday summoned an emergency meeting of his cabinet and senior officials at his official residence to discuss measures to curb the surge in reported coronavirus infections.

“Owing to the growing number of coronavirus cases, mostly in the districts of Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai, Rajnandgaon, Raigarh, Ambikapur and Korba, the collectors there have been authorised to take the decision on imposing lockdown or curfew after monitoring the situation. The decision would be taken after July 21 and the lockdown would be at least for one week”, said the agriculture and water resources minister Ravindra Choubey, who attended the meeting. A detailed guideline would soon be issued in this regard.

The necessary measures for increasing the requisite resources and the manpower needed for doubling the testing facilities would soon be undertaken by the state health department, the minister added.

On Saturday, the total positive cases in Chhattisgarh crossed the 5000 mark and recorded the highest single-day spike of 249 cases. 3515 patients have so far been cured and discharged. The coronavirus fatalities is 24. The active cases are 1467 in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh coronavirus Bhupesh Baghel case spike in Chhattisgarh Raipur coronavirus
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp