Haryana cops halt Rajasthan Police at resort with Sachin Pilot’s MLAs  

It is alleged that many of the Haryana Police personnel did not have their name badges and did not share their names and rank to their Rajasthan counterparts.

Published: 18th July 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

The Rajasthan police had sent a Special Operations Group (SOG) team to BJP-ruled Haryana to collect voice samples of some dissident MLAs.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: There was high drama at the ITC Grand Bharat hotel near Manesar in Nuh district of Haryana when a team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police that reached the hotel to meet legislators loyal to Sachin Pilot was stopped by a strong contingent of the Haryana Police. 
Eighteen rebel MLAs are camping there since last Saturday. The Rajasthan Police team was stopped and made to wait at the gate of the resort. 

It is alleged that many of the Haryana Police personnel did not have their name badges and did not share their names and rank to their Rajasthan counterparts. The Haryana policemen maintained that they no information of any inter-state police operation. 

It was only after a wait of about one-and-a-half hours that the Rajasthan Police team was allowed to go inside. The team screened the resort and left after some time. The Rajasthan Police has registered an FIR in connection with two audio clips in which some people are purportedly heard discussing plans to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.

Haryana Police Rajasthan Police Sachin Pilot Rajasthan political crisis Rajasthan crisis
