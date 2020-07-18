Naked man, patients on floor in Ranchi hospital shock CM Soren, action ordered

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Taking a strong note of inhuman treatment with patients admitted to Covid-19 isolation ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered Health Minister Banna Gupta and district administration in Ranchi to take strict action against those

responsible for it.

Seeking necessary steps to prevent recurrence of such cases, Soren said on his tweeter handle that the government and administration need to be more sensitive towards human interests.

The Chief Minister was reacting over the images of patients lying on the ground due to the broken bed and another one seen sitting naked on the floor at the isolation ward of RIMS went viral on social media. The inhuman treatment with patients was tweeted by state BJP spokesperson Kunal Sarangi and tagged Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Prime Minister’s Officer saying that it is shameful to share that those images are of Covid-19 isolation ward of RIMS.

“Government has changed in the State, government and administration needs to be more sensitive towards human interests,” tweeted the Chief Minister. Deputy Commissioner Ranchi, take immediate action after investigating the matter and inform, he added.

Soren has also directed Health Minister Banna Gupta to take cognizance into the matter and do the needful. Taking a swift action, Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan has constituted a medical team to look into the matter.

The matter came to light after one of the patients admitted to Covid-19 isolation ward of RIMS made the two images viral explaining the agony of the patients who are undergoing treatment in the premier medical centre in Jharkhand.

According to the patient, he was admitted there for the last five days and several other patients were undergoing treatment at Covid-19 isolation ward of RIMS, but proper care was not provided to them.

“Arrangements here are so poor that the patients are not being treated properly,” said the patient. Such treatment with a Covid-19 patient, who is already undergoing mental pain, is really inhuman,” said the patient requesting anonymity.

The man remained lying on the floor for several hours, but no one was there to take care of him, he added.