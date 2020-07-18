STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

POCSO court sentences 63-year-old Rajasthan man to life term for raping teen daughter in 2017

On the night of December 1, 2017, Galav raped his 13-year-old daughter while she was asleep next to him at his house while other members of the family were in another room, the public prosecutor said.

Published: 18th July 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on the convict. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOTA: A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Baran district has convicted a 63-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his teenaged daughter at his house in 2017.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court - 1 of Baran district pronounced the verdict on Friday as it convicted Bhagwan Lal Galav (63), a resident of Mamli village under Nahargarh police station limts of Baran district, to life term till his natural death for raping his then 13-year-old daughter, Public Prosecutor (PP) of POCSO Court- 1 Ghansilal Verma said.

On the night of December 1, 2017, Galav raped his 13-year-old daughter while she was asleep next to him at his house while other members of the family were in another room, the public prosecutor said.

The minor girl narrated the ordeal to her mother the following day after which a case of rape was lodged against the father under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO Act at Nahargarh police station, Verma further said.

Following a trial that lasted for more than two years, the special judge of POCSO Court, 1 Rakesh Katara held Galav guilty of rape and convicted him to a life term in jail, the public prosecutor added.

In the judgement, the court said that the crime of rape with a minor daughter reflected distorted mentality and moral degradation and also hurts the self respect of women.

If the accused in such crimes escape punishment, it would invite distrust of people upon the law and legal system, the special judge observed while delivering the verdict.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rape POCSO
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp