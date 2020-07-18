Raipur diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Raipur Smart City Ltd (RSCL) has started a ‘Donate your Mobile’ campaign to help students access online classes through smartphones amid the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

‘Donate your mobile’ campaign to help students
The Raipur Smart City Ltd (RSCL) has started a ‘Donate your Mobile’ campaign to help students access online classes through smartphones amid the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. The campaign aims to support the underprivileged poor students to get a smartphone and access online education. “Our objective is that no child should be deprived of online education,” said RSCL MD Saurabh Kumar. The idea has taken the shape of a campaign and gained the attention of people from Raipur and other cities. People are coming forward to help the children of poor needy families. Various social and voluntary organisations are supporting the cause.

AIIMS gets 10 portable ventilators from US-AID
The Raipur-based AIIMS has received 10 portable ventilators through United States Agency for International Development (US-AID). It will be helpful in the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients. “AIIMS has received 10 ZOLL ventilators manufactured in the US. The high-end ventilators can be judiciously utilised during Covid-19 treatment. Being portable and easy to use, we can also use it during a patient’s movement from one place to another in the hospital area or even in an ambulance,” said Prof (Dr) Nitin M Nagarkar, Director, AIIMS. These ventilators are part of the 100 ventilators offered by US President Donald Trump to India to assist its fight against the pandemic. Ventilators take over the body’s breathing process when the infection has caused the lungs to fail. 

State govt to buy cow dung for Rs 2 per kg
The Chhattisgarh government will now procure cow dung at Rs 2 per kilogram as part of its ‘Gaudhan Nyay Yojana’. The Bhupesh Baghel Cabinet approved the price, including the transport expense, on Tuesday. The cow dung would be procured by Gauthan Samiti, that manages the cattle-shed with scores of cows, and self-help groups. In urban areas, it would be the responsibility of the urban administration department to obtain cow-dung while the forest management committee will cover the remote jungle terrain. The payment would be released within 15 days. 

Preventing migration amid Covid crisis
The Bharat Aluminium Company (Balco) has initiated various projects under its community development programme to check the migration of local labourers and farmers in the Korba district. These projects aim to make these labourers and farmers self-reliant and generate local sources of livelihood. Migration to other cities and states in search of work has been a long-standing problem in Korba. The situation in the vicinity of the Balco plant was no different and the management with the help of local people’s representatives analysed the situation. Balco CEO Abhijit Pati exhorted the farmers to access maximum benefit from Balco-Nabard sponsored projects. 

