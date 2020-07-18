Soon, travel to Chandigarh in just two hours

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: If all goes as per plan the distance between IGI International Airport in Delhi and Chandigarh would be covered in just two hours by June 2023 via five expressways — Dwarka Expressway, Urban Extension Road in Delhi, Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway, Trans-Haryana Expressway and Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

Sources said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been given tight schedules to complete the four other expressways like the KMP Expressway, which is already completed. Although the new expressways will reduce the distance between the two points by 20-km to 240 km as compared to 260 km now on the Delhi-Chandigarh link, the travel time will be reduced by half as commuters will travel through five expressways.

“Proper signages will be in place at the interchanges on these expressways so that the commuters are not lost and are properly guided,’’ said an official. Reports suggest that the commuters will need to travel on Dwarka Expressway and a spur from Urban Extension Road to reach the already-completed KMP expressway at Bahadurgarh. Then after covering about 10 km of KMP expressway they will take the Delhi-Katra expressway for approximately 80 km.