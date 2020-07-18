STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Soon, travel to Chandigarh in just two hours

Sources said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been given tight schedules to complete the four other expressways like the KMP Expressway, which is already completed.

Published: 18th July 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

It is not clear whether NHAI has to approach the ministry again for an amendment taking into account fresh revision of the project.

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: If all goes as per plan the distance between IGI International Airport in Delhi and Chandigarh would be covered in just two hours by June 2023 via five expressways — Dwarka Expressway, Urban Extension Road in Delhi, Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway, Trans-Haryana Expressway and Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

Sources said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been given tight schedules to complete the four other expressways like the KMP Expressway, which is already completed. Although the new expressways will reduce the distance between the two points by 20-km to 240 km as compared to 260 km now on the Delhi-Chandigarh link, the travel time will be reduced by half as commuters will travel through five expressways.

“Proper signages will be in place at the interchanges on these expressways so that the commuters are not lost and are properly guided,’’ said an official. Reports suggest that the commuters will need to travel on Dwarka Expressway and a spur from Urban Extension Road to reach the already-completed KMP expressway at Bahadurgarh. Then after covering about 10 km of KMP expressway they will take the Delhi-Katra expressway for approximately 80 km.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi airport Chandigarh Delhi-Chandigarh travel NHAI
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp