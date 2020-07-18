STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman, daughter attempt self-immolation outside Uttar Pradesh CM's Office over police inaction

The incident took place at around 5.40 pm on Friday in the state capital's high-security zone as it houses the assembly as well as the Lok Bhawan.

Published: 18th July 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Bhawan in Lucknow

Lok Bhawan in Lucknow

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A woman and her daughter set themselves on fire in front of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office here allegedly over police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi. The mother-daughter duo sustained burn injuries and were admitted to the civil hospital where their condition was said to be critical, police said.

The incident took place at around 5.40 pm on Friday in the state capital's high-security zone as it houses the assembly as well as the Lok Bhawan -- the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The police personnel posted there swung into action as they saw the women engulfed in flames and rescued them, they said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. "They had some dispute in the Jamo area in Amethi. They had come here but didn't approach anyone and instead tried to immolate themselves in front of Lok Bhawan," a senior police officer said.

"We are probing the matter," the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh CMO Lok Bhawan Amethi land dispute UP CMO immolation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp