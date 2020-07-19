STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev released from hospital after she tests negative for COVID-19

Assam has so far reported 22,981 COVID-19 cases of which 7,760 are active cases, 15,165 patients have recovered, three have migrated out of the state and 53 have died.

All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev

All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev (File Photo)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev was released from Silchar Medical College and Hospital after she tested negative for COVID-19.

Dev was admitted to the hospital on July 8 after she tested positive for COVID-19.

"I tested negative for COVID after 12 days. Thank you everyone for your support", the former Congress MP from Silchar tweeted.

She also thanked the doctors and nurses for taking good care of her.

"I watched the doctors, nurses, staff and the microbiology team of the Silchar Medical college closely. They are very efficient despite the tough circumstances. I thank them for taking good care of me", she said in her tweet.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma replied to Dev's tweet by advising her to take rest for another seven days.

"Thank you, @sushmitadevinc. Please take rest for another seven days at least", Sarma tweeted.

Dev was admitted to the Silchar Medical College Hospital on July 8 and was the second politician in the state to test positive after BJP Patharkandi MLA Krishendu Paul, who has also since recovered and discharged.

Two other BJP MLAs - Bolin Chetia from Sadiya and Narayan Deka from Borkhetry - had also tested COVID-19 positive.

Assam has so far reported 22,981 COVID-19 cases of which 7,760 are active cases, 15,165 patients have recovered, three have migrated out of the state and 53 have died.

