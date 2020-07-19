STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal woman, associated with terror group, was in India for 3 years before settling in Bangladesh

The SIB sleuths came to know Ayesha had changed her religion in 2009 when she was studying in school.

Published: 19th July 2020 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Ayesha Jannat Mohona alias Pragya Debnath (Photo | www.dhakatribune.com)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Fugitive Ayesha Jannat Mohona spent three years in India and last one year in Bangladesh before she was arrested in Dhaka on Friday on the charges of recruiting youths and raising funds for Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), said an official of the central intelligence wing in India.

The 25-year-old woman with Hindu origin from Kolkata’s adjoining Hooghly district who changed her religion to Islam joined JMB, an outlawed terror outfit in Bangladesh.

The sleuths of the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), the central intelligence wing, are looking for leads to track Ayesha’s footprint in West Bengal and other parts of the country since she had left home four years ago.

"Bangladesh police are interrogating her. We have been told that they would share her activities in India before she settled in Bangladesh with us. Now our prime concern is what Ayesha did for three years in India after leaving home," said a SIB officer.

The daughter of daily wage earner Pradip Debnath, who named her Pragya, left home in September 2016 saying she was going to Kolkata. "She never returned home. On the day she left home, we kept calling my daughter but her cellphone kept ringing. At night, her cell phone was not reachable. In December, she called and told that she changed her religion to Islam. We were shocked. That was the last time I heard my daughter’s voice," recounted Pradip.

Ayesha’s family members were stunned when they were searching for her photographs to lodge a missing diary on the day she had left home. "She destroyed all her photographs, including those which were clicked during her childhood, and took away all the documents related to her education," said Pradip.

The SIB sleuths came to know Ayesha had changed her religion in 2009 when she was studying in school. "She disclosed it to her family three months after leaving home in 2016. She started visiting Bangladesh from 2016 but started living there from August 19 in 2019 in the garb of a teacher at a religious institute. She first rented house at Keranigaj and then shifted to Fatullah,’’ said a SIB officer.

The central agency came to know Ayesha had 13 Facebook accounts using different names."She used to communicate using the messenger call facility of the social web portal. We are waiting for the information that Bangladesh police will share with us," said the officer.

Ayesha’s mother Geeta said she never imagined her daughter would become an active member of a terror outfit. "We tried our best to provide her education. I want her to be punished for her actions," the mother said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayesha Mohammad Jannat Bangladesh JMB
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp