BJP has institutionalised lies, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hit back, saying India paid a huge price for the illusion that the Gandhis had created for decades.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the BJP and accused it of "institutionalising lies" over COVID-19 deaths, GDP figures and the Chinese aggression at the border.

Hitting out at the BJP over the rise in the number of deaths due to COVID-19, he said India will pay its price when the "illusion" is shattered.

BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hit back, saying India paid a huge price for the illusion that the Gandhis had created for decades.

He also attacked Gandhi for "wishing ill" for the country.

"BJP has institutionalised lies. 1. Covid19 by restricting testing and misreporting deaths. 2. GDP by using a new calculation method. 3. Chinese aggression by frightening the media. The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price," Gandhi said in a tweet.

He tagged a news report on the coronavirus situation with his tweet.

Responding to Gandhi, Shekhawat said in a tweet, "India paid a huge price for the illusion that the Gandhi's created for decades. Despicable of you to wish Ill for the country. Your vicious intentions get hopelessly displayed each time you try and mock Indians. But not any more."

  • Abhinava Bhopal

    The most wretched wicked and cunning HMMr Amithsha had planned through the central “Jala Sakthi “Minister Mr Gajendra Singh Shekhalvat and the most wretched wicked and cunning man Mr ManoharlalKhattar CM of Haryana to topple the Democratically elected INC Government of Rajasthan?!?! The most efficient energetic Dy CM of Rajasthan Mr Sachin Pilot ??????? shouldn’t become a BETTAYER like another young man Mr Juothiadithiya Schindia of MP ?!?!?’
    12 hours ago reply
