Eight deaths, 310 fresh COVID-19 cases in Punjab; total count reaches 10,100

Published: 19th July 2020 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Eight more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as the state's infection tally breached the 10,000-mark with 310 fresh cases.

So far, 254 people have succumbed to the infection while the number of infected people has risen to 10,100, a medical bulletin said.

On Sunday, four people died in Ludhiana, two in Hoshiarpur and one each in Amritsar and Mohali, the bulletin said.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases for the past several days.

Seventy-six cases were reported in Ludhiana, followed by 60 in Jalandhar; 40 in Patiala; 28 in Amritsar; 25 in Mohali; 13 in Ferozepur; 12 in Sangrur; seven each in Pathankot, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran; five each in Fazilka, Moga and Fatehgarh Sahib; four each in Mansa, Faridkot and Kapurthala; three in Gurdaspur; two in Muktsar; and one each in Barnala, Hoshiarpur and Rupnagar.

Four policemen in Sangrur, three in Mohali and two in Amritsar were among fresh cases, the bulletin said.

Eighty-one patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 6,535 people have been cured of the infection so far.

There are 3,311 active cases in the state as of now, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana continued to topped the COVID tally with 1,843 cases, followed by 1,676 in Jalandhar; 1,253 in Amritsar; 921 in Patiala; 733 in Sangrur; 541 in Mohali; 310 in Gurdaspur; 275 in Pathankot; 265 in SBS Nagar; 260 in Hoshiarpur; 229 in Tarn Taran; 228 in Ferozepur; 201 in Fatehgarh Sahib; 200 in Faridkot; 199 in Moga; 177 in Bathinda; 172 in Muktsar; 159 in Rupnagar; 154 in Fazilka; 153 in Kapurthala; 80 in Barnala; and 71 in Mansa.

Ten patients are critical and on ventilator while 63 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 4,59,900 samples have been taken so far for testing, the bulletin added.

TAGS
Punjab covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
