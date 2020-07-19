STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First set of private trains to be introduced by 2023, all 151 such services by 2027: Railways timeline

The operation and maintenance of these trains would be governed by standards and specifications and requirements specified by Indian Railways.

Published: 19th July 2020 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Railways

Representational image (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The first set of 12 private trains will be introduced in 2023, followed by 45 more in the next fiscal, according to an initial timeline drawn by the railways which plans to roll out all 151 such train services by 2027, officials said.

In a formal kick-start to its plans to allow private entities to operate passenger trains on its network, the railways earlier this month invited proposals from companies to run 151 modern passenger trains on 109 pairs of routes across the country.

The project would entail a private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore.

As part of the plan for private trains, the railways has planned to introduce 12 trains in 2022-23, 45 in 2023-2024, 50 in 2025-26, and 44 more in the next fiscal, taking the total number of trains to 151 by the end of FY 2026-2027.

The request for qualification (RFQ), which was floated on July 8, is likely to be finalized by November, the financial bids will be opened by March 2021 and selection of bidders is planned by April 31, 2021, according to a timeline for the introduction of private passenger trains prepared by the railways.

Bidders quoting the highest share in gross revenue shall be awarded the project, officials said.

"We have worked out a plan by which we hope to begin private train operations. Tenders will be finalized by March 2021 and trains will operate from March, 2023," a senior official said.

The railways have said that 70 percent of the private trains will be manufactured in India which will be designed for a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

There would be a reduction in journey time by around 10-15 percent at 130 kmph and around 30 percent at 160 kmph.

The running time taken by a train shall be comparable to or faster than the fastest train of Indian Railways operating in the respective route.

The private player will pay the railways fixed haulage charges, energy charges as per actual consumption, and a share in gross revenue determined through a transparent bidding process.

The railways are expected to receive total haulage charges of around Rs 3,000 crore per annum from the operation of these 151 trains, they said.

These trains shall be operated by the driver and guard of Indian Railways.

The operation and maintenance of these trains would be governed by standards and specifications and requirements specified by Indian Railways.

The operation of the trains by the private entity shall conform to the key performance indicators like punctuality (95 percent), reliability (not more than one failure for one lakh km of travel), upkeep of trains, and other necessities.

The railways also have pre-specified penalties which will be recovered from the private players for failure to meet the prescribed performance standards and outcomes.

Similarly, penalties will be pre-specified in the Concession Agreement for the failure on the part of the railways, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Railways timeline private trains
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp