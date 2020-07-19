STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indore COVID-19 case count crosses 6,000 mark, mortality rate twice higher than national average

A road wears a deserted look duing complete lockdown imposed by the adminisration to curb the spread of coronavirus in Bhopal Sunday July 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: As many as 129 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in Madhya Pradesh's worst hit district to 6,035, an official said on Sunday.

There has been a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state's industrial hub during the last 10 days.

"Out of 1,957 samples tested in the last 24 hours, we have found 129 new patients," Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

In the last four months, 292 patients in the district have died of coronavirus, while 4,238 people have recovered after treatment, he said.

According to official figures, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district crossed the 5,000-mark on July 8.

In the last 10 days, about 1,000 new cases have been added.

The health department estimates that the coronavirus outbreak in the district may reach its peak later this month or early August.

An analysis of the data showed the COVID-19 mortality in the district was 4.84 per cent on Sunday morning, higher than the national average of 2.49 per cent.

The fatality rate in Indore has been higher than the national average since a long time.

The outbreak of the deadly viral infection was first reported here on March 24, when four patients tested positive for it.

The state on Saturday recorded 682 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 21,763, health officials said.

With nine more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 706, they said.

Four deaths were reported from the worst-affected Indore district.

One patient each died in Gwalior, Khandwa, Sagar, Tikamgarh and Sehore districts, officials said.

Indore district reported the highest 145 new cases, followed by 109 in Bhopal, 51 in Gwalior and 36 in Jabalpur, officials said.

On the other hand, 350 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Saturday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Indore has reached 5,906 and death toll in the district is now 288.

Bhopal has reported 4,085 COVID-19 patients including 125 who died due to the viral infection.

The case count in Gwalior went up to 1,578, and that in Jabalpur to 752.

No new coronavirus case was reported from eight districts since Friday evening while all 52 districts have active cases as of Saturday, officials said.

There are 2,262 active containment zones in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, an officer of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank, posted in Bhopal, died due to COVID-19 at a private hospital on Saturday, a police official said.

In the last one week, since July 11, the state has witnessed a new surge in cases.

4,562 fresh cases and 62 deaths have been reported during this period.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 21,763, active cases 6,193, new cases 682, total death toll 706, recovered patients 14,864, total number of people tested 5,83,655.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
