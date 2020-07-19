STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Keralite’s Bharat Ratna proposal for Annie Besant referred to MHA

A proposal to confer Annie Besant (1847-1933) with ‘Bharat Ratna’, the highest civilian award of India, was recently referred by the Committee on Petitions of Lok Sabha to the Ministry of Home Affairs

Published: 19th July 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

A champion of women's rights and a socialite, Annie Besant was a British thinker who advocated Indian and Irish freedom. She settled in India and in 1898 established the Central Hindu College and in 1907 became the president of Theosophical society.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A proposal to confer Annie Besant (1847-1933) with ‘Bharat Ratna’, the highest civilian award of India, was recently referred by the Committee on Petitions of Lok Sabha to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The proposal, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was submitted by Alappuzha-based A Sivasubramanian, a perfumer by profession. He is also the treasurer of the Theosophical Society, Alleppey (established 1903 ) and a trustee of Sanathana Dharma Vidya Sala (established 1905), both founded under the inspiration from Annie Besant. 

“If the award is conferred on Besant, it will serve as a motivation for the coming  generation to know about her contributions to the country,” said Sivasubramanian. One of the major contributions of Besant, was the starting of schools and colleges through Theosophical Society across the country, which provided value-based education in both vernacular and western languages, he said.“The move was a counter to the British who encouraged only missionary schools that taught only English to sustain their rule and propagate their culture in the country. Besant established these institutions at a time when the country had only a six per cent literacy rate,” he added. 

“She played a leading role in the home rule movement which trained people in lessons of democracy and also founded the newspaper ‘Madras Standard’ in 1914 (which was  rechristened as New India) to provide news regarding the freedom struggle,” Sivasubramanian said. “Annie also mentored Mahatma Gandhi, who admired and respected her for her efforts in preserving the Indian culture and also for laying a strong and systematic foundation for the Indian freedom movement,” he said. 

He also believes that a ‘freedom corridor’, which exhibits details about freedom fighters with their photographs from Mangal Pandey (1857) to Mahatma Gandhi (1948) also needs to be placed acros s Collectorate offices in the country to make people aware about the sacrifices made by these freedom fighters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharat Ratna Annie Besant
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp