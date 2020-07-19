STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth injured in firing by Nepal Police along border in Bihar's Kishanganj

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Saturday near pillar number 152 when Jitendra Kumar Singh and three others had gone there to bring back their cattle that had strayed into the 'no man's land'.

Published: 19th July 2020 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian national has been injured in firing by the Nepal Armed Police Force (NAPF) in the 'no man's land' on the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's Kishanganj district

An Indian national has been injured in firing by the Nepal Armed Police Force (NAPF) in the 'no man's land' on the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's Kishanganj district. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

RaPATNA: A 25-year-old Indian national was shot on the shoulder by the Nepal Armed Border Force on Saturday evening near the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar’s Kishanganj district. The injured youth, identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh, was searching for his cattle along with two co-villagers when he was shot. Ankit Kumar, 22, and Gulshan Kumar Singh, 26, who remained unhurt in the firings, escorted Singh 
to safety.

According to sources, the youth went 300 metres into a no-man’s land inside the Nepal side of border by mistake. This is the second incident of firing by Nepal forces in recent times. On June 12, an Indian national was killed in Sitamarhi district in Bihar when he was seen sitting near a no-man’s land. 
On Sunday, the injured youth was taken a govt PHC at Teerhagachh from where he was referred to Purnia after first aid for better treatment.

Though, IG, Sashastra Seema Bal, Siliguri, B Bandhopadhya was unreacable for his statement, official sources at Patna said Singh along with his co-villagers went mistakenly around 300 meter inside no-man land of the Nepal side border when they were intercepted by the Nela Armed Border Force. Speaking to the media, Birendra Chaudhary, deputy commandant of SSB 12th Battalion, confirmed the shooting incident by Nepal Police and said that in the firing, a bullet hit on the shoulder of Singh. Kishanganj Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish confirmed the firing,   and added that the spot didn’t fall in Indian Territory.

Worsening  the tension 
The firing occurred in the midst of a raging boundary row between the two countries, with India sternly asking Nepal not to resort to any “artificial enlargement” of its territorial claims

