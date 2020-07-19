STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Police vehicle, three buses set ablaze as violence engulfs West Bengal's North Dinajpur

Till now, no one has been arrested for the arson and attack on policemen but the cops said a separate case was registered.

Published: 19th July 2020 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Locals set police vehicles and buses on fireduring a protest against an alleged gang-rape and murder of a girl in Kalagachh in Uttar Dinajpur

Locals set police vehicles and buses on fireduring a protest against an alleged gang-rape and murder of a girl in Kalagachh in Uttar Dinajpur. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The recovery of a teenage girl's body erupted violence in North Dinajpur district’s Chopra, West Bengal, on Sunday. 

Alleging the minor was raped and murdered, a large group of 200 locals put up a roadblock on the National Highway that connects Kolkata to North Bengal. They set three government buses and one police vehicle ablaze. Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the violent protesters.

The police said a group of local people squatted on the arterial thoroughfare demanding immediate arrest of the culprit responsible for the girl’s death. "We assured them of conducting a high-level investigation while trying to pacify the agitators. The situation worsened when some local leaders of a political party issued statements instigating the assembled locals," said an officer of Chopra police station.

As the police personnel, who arrived the spot, were outnumbered against the mob, reinforcement was sought. Personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) stepped in and the agitators turned violent, said the police.

"As the RAF personnel started chasing the demonstrators, bombs were hurled targeting the policemen. The agitators first set one of our vehicles on fire and then targeted the buses of the state transport department. They broke open the fuel tanks and sprinkled diesel on three buses before setting them ablaze," said the police officer.

The police had to rain baton on the protesters to disperse them. Till now, no one has been arrested for the arson and attack on policemen but the cops said a separate case was registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal North Dinajpur Chopra Buses burned Violence Teenage girl body
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp