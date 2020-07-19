Record rise of 837 COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, total tally crosses 22,000

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded its highest single-day spike of 837 new COVID-19 cases, which took the count of patients to 22,600, an official said.

The state's death toll due to coronavirus reached 721 with 15 more patients succumbing to the infection, the official said.

The COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh almost doubled in the past 30-days as it reported 11,018 cases and 226 deaths during this period.

As on June 19, the coronavirus case count stood at 11,582 and the death toll at 495 in the state.

With 15 more people succumbing to the viral infection during the past 24-hours, the death toll went up to 721, the officials said.

Of them, five were reported from Bhopal, four from Indore and one each patient died in Jabalpur, Sagar, Khandwa, Khargone, Harda and Guna, officials said.

Among new cases, the highest 136 were reported from Bhopal, followed by 129 in Indore, 103 in Morena and 60 in Gwalior, officials said.

Meanwhile, a total of 447 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Sunday.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 129 to 6,035 and death toll to 292, the state health bulletin said.

Now, Bhopal has 4,221 COVID-19 patients, of whom 134 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

Similarly, the case count in Gwalior and Morena went up to 1,638 and 1,319 respectively. No new coronavirus case was reported from six districts since Saturday evening.

While coronavirus positive cases have been reported from all 52 districts so far, only one of them did not have any active cases on Sunday, the bulletin added.

The health officials said that there are 2,324 active containment zones in the state at present.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 22,600, active cases 6,568, new cases 837, death toll 721, recovered 15,311, total number of tested people is 5,99,640.