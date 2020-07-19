STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three Bangladeshi cattle-lifters lynched in Assam

The police recovered fence-cutters, rope, bag, wires besides biscuits and bread, manufactured in Bangladesh, from the site.

Published: 19th July 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Three Bangladeshi nationals, allegedly cattle-lifters, were lynched by a mob in Assam’s Karimganj district Saturday midnight.

The police said the incident took place at Bogrijan Tea Estate under Patharkandi police station and near the India-Bangladesh border. Four others, who had come along with the deceased, managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

“An enquiry revealed that they had crossed over with a motive to steal cows. They were lynched by the locals who are yet to be identified,” Karimganj Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna said.

The police recovered fence-cutters, rope, bag, wires besides biscuits and bread, manufactured in Bangladesh, from the site. The bodies have been retrieved and a process is on to hand those to Bangladeshi authorities through the Border Security Force, they said.

Attempts by Bangladeshi nationals to steal cattle by sneaking into Karimganj are very common.

On June 1 this year, Ranjit Munda, a Bangladeshi national, had met with a similar fate at another tea estate in the district. He was lynched by the locals when he and five others – three Bangladeshi and two Indian nationals – had made an attempt to steal cows.

Later, the body of Munda, who hailed from a tea estate in Bangladesh adjoining the border, was handed over to the Border Guards Bangladesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam Lynching case cattle lifters Karmganj
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp