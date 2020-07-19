Two Punjab Congress MLAs test positive for COVID-19

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and his family had tested positive for COVID-19, two more ruling Congress MLAs have also been infected.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Sunday wished both the legislatures a speedy recovery. As Singh tweeted, "My colleagues @INCPunjab MLA Phagwara, Balwinder Dhaliwal Ji & MLA Tarn Taran @DrDharambir ji have tested positive for #Covid19. Wishing them a speedy recovery.’’

It is learnt that the Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal got the infection from his younger son, who tested positive earlier this week. The Congress MLA from Tarn Taran Dharambir Agnihotri and a medical officer of Gharyala primary health centre in the district had also yesterday tested positive for the virus

in Tarn Taran district.

Earlier, state cabinet minister Bajwa was the first minister to be tested positive for the virus. Later, the minister's wife , son and nephew also tested positive.

A few days back public dealing at both the Punjab Civil Secretariats (1 and 2) here was stopped. After two IAS officers Deputy Commissioner of Ropar and her husband director of rural development and panchayats department, 14 Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers including a couple of Additional Deputy Commissioners and a few Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), also a Senior Superintendent of Police,

Deputy Commissioner of Police, a few Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) and 54 health workers had been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last couple of days.

Moga SP (detective) Harinderpal Singh Parmar had also tested positive.

In the last few days their has been a surge of cases in the state as the total COVID tally till yesterday stood at 9,792, with 246 deaths.