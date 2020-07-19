Woman dies by suicide after slapped by DySP in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A 40-year-old married woman committed suicide at her residence in Chhattisgarh as she allegedly felt humiliated after being slapped by a deputy superintendent of police in the presence of family members at Bhilai about 30 km west of Raipur.

Sukhwinder hanged herself in a kitchen at home late night and left a suicide note. Following the complaint lodged by her family, the Bhilai police have registered the case.

“According to the family of the deceased, DySP Anamika Jain went to their residence and following a verbal duel the police officer slapped her. She left a suicide note addressed to her family but didn’t reveal any specific reason behind her decision to end life. The post mortem report is awaited. We are investigating and the DySP is being interrogated”, said Prashant Thakur, Durg superintendent of police.

According to information reaching the state capital, the accused woman police officer blamed Sukhwinder for allegedly having an illicit relation with her husband.

The DySP is facing the charge of having threatened and slapped Sukhwinder that allegedly led her to take the extreme step.