BJP appoints Lok Sabha MP CR Patil as its Gujarat unit president

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has been appointed as the party president for the Union Territory.

Published: 20th July 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Newly-appointed Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil

Newly-appointed Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday appointed CR Patil and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, both Lok Sabha MPs, as presidents of its Gujarat and Ladakh units respectively.

Patil, a third-term MP from Navsari in Gujarat, replaces Jitendrabhai Vaghani, a statement issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said. The 65-year-old leader is considered an effective parliamentarian, who has used technology to push development works in his constituency and be in touch with the voters.

Patil has also been Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice to coordinate development works in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. For the last two terms, Patil won from his seat by more than five lakh votes, one of the biggest margins in Gujarat, the home state of Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

35-year-old Namgyal is a first-term MP from Ladakh and had hit the headlines for his energetic speeches in Parliament. The post of BJP president in the Union Territory was vacant after Namgyal's predecessor resigned.

