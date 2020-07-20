STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covaxin trial was approved after ensuring volunteers' safety: AIIMS panel chief

The changes that have been incorporated include graphic details of medical plans ensured for patients in case of any adverse events, said Dr. T P Singh, chairman of the committee.

Covaxin trials kick off at NIMS in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The research ethics committee of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, gave a go-ahead to the human trials for Covaxin, an indigenous vaccine candidate for Covid-19, after ensuring that enough safeguards are in place for volunteers who take the shot to help examine its efficacy.

The committee approved the phase 1 clinical trial protocol on Saturday after reviewing it twice and on both the occasions - some changes were made in the original protocol submitted in order to conduct the trial.

Covaxin is a vaccine candidate developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and it had hit the limelight after the ICMR director-general, earlier this month, urged 12 hospitals chosen for its trial to fast track the project saying the government plans to launch it by August 15.

Covaxin, which consists of inactivated SARS CoV 2 particles isolated at the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and a potential vaccine by Zydus Cadilla are the only two vaccine candidates granted permission for human trials in the country by the Drug Controller General of India as of now.

“The safety profile and measures for subjects were not explicitly mentioned and therefore we had raised the concerns which were later addressed,” Dr. T P Singh, chairman of the committee told this newspaper.

The changes that have been incorporated include graphic details of medical plans ensured for patients in case of any adverse events — something which was missing in the protocol submitted in the beginning.

In the phase 1 trial, which is largely carried out to assess the safety of a drug or vaccine, 375 candidates are participating -- with 100 of them in AIIMS, Delhi-- who will then be evaluated.

The changes being made in AIIMS, Delhi, also mean that other trial sites where the research is being conducted will also need to modify their trial designs. At many of these hospitals including AIIMS, Patna trials on healthy volunteers have already started.

“We are now assessing the volunteers through different tests and hope to start administering the vaccine by Thursday,” said Dr Sanjay Rai, principal investigator of the trial at AIIMS, Delhi who will also lead the multi-centric exercise.

“There was a meeting of all the investigators of the trial on Monday morning and the changed protocol at our Centre was discussed in detail,” he said.

Overall, in phase 1 and 2,  the potential vaccine will be tried on 1,175 volunteers after which it will move to phase 3 and will be assessed in an even larger number of subjects.

