Four of family killed in truck-car collision in Maharashtra's Akola

By PTI

AKOLA: Four persons from a family, including a 6-month-old boy, were killed on Monday afternoon after their car was hit by a truck on the Nagpur-Mumbai highway stretch in Akola, police said. The incident took place at around 2 pm near Nagoli- Nagthana in Murtijapur taluka.

Three others in the car are critical and have been admitted in Akola government hospital, an official said.

"A car going from Nagpur to Mumbai was hit by a truck. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely mangled. Car occupants Burauddin Dilawar(35) Fatema Dilawar (50) Aslim (4) and 6-month old Burhanuddin died on the spot," he said.