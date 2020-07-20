Kanpur encounter case: Vikas Dubey's aides Jaykant Vajpayee, Prashant Shukla arrested by UP Police

By ANI

KANPUR: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested gangster Vikas Dubey's aides, Jaykant Vajpayee and Prashant Shukla, for their alleged involvement in Kanpur encounter in which eight police personnel were killed.

"Vikas Dubey had called Vajpayee on July 1, following which two accused met him the next day and offered Rs 2,00,000 and 25 revolvers. After the incident on July 3, they also helped him escape in three vehicles. However, due to police alertness, they decided to leave the vehicle on July 4," the police claimed in a press release.

An FIR has been registered against them under multiple sections of the IPC, Criminal Law Amendment Act, and Arms Act.

Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain on July 9. He was on the run and had come to the city to offer prayers at the Mahakal temple.

Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 after he "attempted to flee".

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.