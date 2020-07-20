Railways set to go corporate for boosting trade

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways, in a bid to improve its business, is all set to adopt a corporate style of functioning. In a letter to all general managers of zonal railways, the railway board urged all zones to set up business development units and said it will review the progress made by these units at regular intervals. The units have been created with an aim to double freight businesses by 2024.

“A dashboard is also being developed to track the action taken on a continuous basis. Action taken by the units and the progress made i.e. new traffic streams identified/developed and action taken to realise the potential of such traffic streams, needs to be prepared by zones and shared with nodal officer in Railway Board on a regular basis,” the letter stated.

According to the letter, the business plans will be on the lines of corporate house and help boost marketing teams. “Each division will have its own marketing plan and the zonal plan should be a symbiotic combination of these divisional plans to target more than the sum total of individual parts,” the letter stated and mandated a SWOT analysis for each plan, a“The strategies should be sum of smaller commodity-wise plans/strategies for affecting modal shift as well as increasing volumes,” the letter added.