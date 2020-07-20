STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sachin Pilot offered me money to join BJP, alleges Rajasthan Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga

Malinga claimed that it was he who alerted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the conspiracy to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan.

Published: 20th July 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress MLA from Rajasthan Girraj Singh Malinga alleged on Monday that rebel party leader Sachin Pilot had offered him money to join the BJP.

ALSO READ| 'Pilot offered me money to join BJP', alleges Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga

"I had a talk with Sachinji. He offered me money to join the BJP, but I refused, saying I will not join the saffron party," Malinga told reporters here. He did not disclose the amount that he was allegedly offered to join the saffron party.

Asked if it was between Rs 30 crore and Rs 35 crore, Malinga said that he was offered the "going rate". He said he would not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even after resigning as an MLA. "How will I face the people of my area? What will I tell them?" he asked.

The former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Badi, along with five other legislators of the Mayawati-led party, was inducted into the Congress in September last year. The lawmakers had handed over affidavits to state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to merge the legislative party with the Congress.

ALSO READ| Knew Sachin Pilot as 'worthless', 'idle' but was quiet in party's interest: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Replying to a question on why did he not raise the issue when he was offered money, Malinga said he had alerted Gehlot ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls that a conspiracy was going on to topple his government. He said efforts to topple the government were going on from December last year.

Malinga said he did not give any audio clip to the chief minister, claiming that he does not even know how to record an audio. The MLA said he is ready to appear before any investigating agency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Giriraj Singh Malinga Rajasthan crisis Sachin Pilot Rajasthan Congress
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp