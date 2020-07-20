STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Strategic Z-Morh tunnel connecting Kashmir and Ladakh to be completed by June 2021: Official

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam took the meeting of NHIDCL to review the progress of various road projects being undertaken by them in Jammu & Kashmir.

Published: 20th July 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Z-Morh tunnel will connect Kashmir valley and Ladakh region

Z-Morh tunnel will connect Kashmir valley and Ladakh region. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Work on the 6.5-km Z-Morh tunnel, part of a strategic project for ensuring round-the-year connectivity between Kashmir valley and Ladakh region, is being undertaken on a war footing and it will be completed by June 2021, an official spokesman said here on Monday.

The spokesman said the information about the status of works on the Z-Morh tunnel was given at a meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

The chief secretary took the meeting of National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to review the progress of various road projects being undertaken by them in Jammu & Kashmir.

With regard to Kashmir province, the meeting was informed that works on mega projects including Z-Morh tunnel and Zoji-La tunnel, are being undertaken on a war footing, the spokesman said. "During the meeting, it was given out that Z-Morh tunnel project comprises 6.5-km tunnel, a 6-km approach road, two major bridges and one minor bridge. The project worth Rs.2,379 crores is expected to be completed by 30th June, 2021 and will provide round-the-year connectivity to Sonamarg," he said. Work under Zoji-La project are also being taken up simultaneously.

It was mentioned that this project comprehensively includes a 14.15-km tunnel, an 18-km approach road between Z-Morh and Zoji-La tunnel as a single integrated package, besides carriageway, two snow galleries, four major bridges and 18 avalanche-protection dams, he added.

The project will cost Rs 4,430 crores and is expected to be operational by June, 2026, which will enable round-the-year connectivity to Ladakh, the spokesman added.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed progress of Baramulla- Gulmarg, Vailoo-Khanabal, Vailoo-Donipawa, Donipawa-Ashajipora road projects.

While reviewing the progress on road projects being executed in Jammu province, it was informed that a penalty of Rs 25 lakh has been imposed on the erring contractor for abandoning project works under third package of Jammu-Akhnoor road, and the works will resume shortly.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, maintained that 15-KMs stretch is currently encumbrance free and the rest will be made available by 30th July, 2020, so as to enable speedy completion of the project.

Moreover, Chief Secretary urged Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to allow contractors to bring in migrant labourers and equipment after observing the duly established protocols and standard operating procedures with respect to COVID -19 mitigation efforts.

The Chief Secretary emphasised on effective monitoring of projects to ensure their timely completion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Z Morh tunnel NHIDCL Kashmir road development Kashmir tunnels BVR Subrahmanyam
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp