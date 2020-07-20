STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two arrested for raping 14-year-old girl in Jharkhand

The incident took place in Namkum police station area in Ranchi district on July 3 when the accused men, both aged 18, barged into the victim's house while she was alone, he said.

By PTI

RANCHI: Two persons were arrested here on Monday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl and uploading the video of the act on social media, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place in Namkum police station area in Ranchi district on July 3 when the accused men, both aged 18, barged into the victim's house while she was alone, he said.

They allegedly raped her and made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media, Superintendent of Police (Ranchi Rural) Naushad Alam said.

The mobile phone used for making the video and a memory card in which it was stored have been seized, the officer said.

The accused persons have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, he added.

