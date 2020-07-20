STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal announces two-day lockdown every week; COVID-19 community transmission seen in few areas

Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said that the decision was taken following a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the state secretariat.

Police distribute masks to people as an awareness campaign amid coronavirus outbreak, in Kolkata

Police distribute masks to people as an awareness campaign amid coronavirus outbreak, in Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Stating that community transmission of COVID-19 has been recorded in a few areas in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government on Monday announced a complete lockdown across the state for two days every week to stem the spread of the disease.

The decision was taken following a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the state secretariat, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

"There are a few places in the state where community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected. After talking to experts, doctors, enforcement authorities, and the police, we have decided to impose complete lockdown for two days every week in the entire state to break the chain (of transmission)," he told reporters at the secretariat.

He said that all offices, transport services will be shut down on those two days. "This week, the total lockdown will be in force on Thursday and Saturday. Next week, the shutdown will be clamped on Wednesday (July 29)," the home secretary said, adding that a review meeting will be held next Monday for further discussions on the matter.

