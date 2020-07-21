280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ayodhya Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust giving a green signal to modification in size and design of the existing model, the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to be one of the largest Hindu temples in the world.

Meanwhile, with the date for ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ being fixed, donations have started pouring in for the temple construction. The Lucknow chapter of the Indian Bullion Jewellers Association donated bricks weighing approx 34 kg to temple trust chief Mahant Nirtya Gopal Das on Tuesday. On the other, Ramadal Trust handed over a cheque of Rs 21,000 to the temple trust.

Architects Nikhil Sompura and Ashish Sompura, sons of the project’s chief architect Chandrakant Sompura, will draw the modified design of the temple. However, there will be no change in the basic design, according to Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, heir apparent of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the temple trust.

As per the modification suggested in the design of the temple, its width is likely to be increased from 140 feet to 270- 280 feet. The length is likely to increase from 268 to 280-300 feet. In addition, the height would be raised to 161 feet from the originally proposed 128 feet.

After the new suggested modification, the temple would now become a three-storey structure instead of originally proposed two floors. The overall temple area will also be increased. The overall area of the Ram Janmbhoomi complex will also be enhanced from 70 acres to 100-120 acres, said the sources. They added that the trust would acquire additional land for the new proposed structure.

As per the new layout of the temple, it would now be constructed over 76,000-84,000 square feet area while the original one was proposed in 37,590 square feet.

If the temple is constructed as per the new modifications in the size and design, the ready temple would be one among the top three largest Hindu temples in the world. The other two being the Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia spread in an area of 401 acres followed by Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu. It is the second-largest temple spread over an area of 155 acre.

After the proposed changes, the Ram temple complex is likely to be spread over 100 to 120 acres, making it the third-largest in the world.

As far as the change in the design is concerned, now the new layout has five instead of the original three domes in the structure. The temple would be constructed in Nagara style, which is popular in north India.

According to VHP regional spokesperson Sharad Sharma, while the existing model of the Ram temple was prepared by Chandrakant Sompura in 1983 on a VHP proposal. The trust, paying heed to the demand of the saints has agreed to effect some modification in the original model of the temple.

The trust has also given its consent to demolishing nine temples on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus. Deities from these temples will be relocated to a new temple.