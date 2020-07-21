Audio tapes row: Another failed police bid to quiz suspended Rajasthan MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A team of the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police late on Sunday night visited the five-star resort near Manesar in Haryana, which is reportedly hosting some of the MLAs supporting Sachin Pilot, to question suspended Rajasthan Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma in connection with the audiotapes that the party alleges that a conspiracy to topple the government, but had to return empty-handed, sources said.

The gates of the Best Western Resort did not open and the police team was seen leaving after waiting for nearly 10-20 minutes, the sources added. This was the second time in three days that the Rajasthan Police made a beeline for a resort where the MLAs are said to be staying. On Friday evening, they had to return empty-handed from the ITC Bharat Grand. The sources said the resort management told the police to come with proper papers.