STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Audio tapes row: Another failed police bid to quiz suspended Rajasthan MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma

The sources said the resort management told the police to come with proper papers.

Published: 21st July 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A team of the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police late on Sunday night visited the five-star resort near Manesar in Haryana, which is reportedly hosting some of the MLAs supporting Sachin Pilot, to question suspended Rajasthan Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma in connection with the audiotapes that the party alleges that a conspiracy to topple the government, but had to return empty-handed, sources said.

The gates of the Best Western Resort did not open and the police team was seen leaving after waiting for nearly 10-20 minutes, the sources added. This was the second time in three days that the Rajasthan Police made a beeline for a resort where the MLAs are said to be staying. On Friday evening, they had to return empty-handed from the ITC Bharat Grand.  The sources said the resort management told the police to come with proper papers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan crisis Bhanwarlal Sharma
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp