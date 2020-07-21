STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal Governor discusses state's ‘worrisome’ law and order, Covid situation with Shah

The state government declared full lockdown on July 23 and July 25 in Bengal announcing that all offices, transport services will be shut on those two days.

west bengal governor, jagdeep dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him the “worrisome situation” in the state, including the Covid-19 situation and the prevailing law and order in West Bengal, officials said.

Before the meeting, Dhankhar tweeted, “Would be discussing with Union Home Minister at noon today West Bengal worrisome situation. Also state of affairs and affairs of State @MamataOfficial. Welfare of people of West Bengal is ever uppermost in my mind. All my actions are inspired to mitigate woes of WB people,” he tweeted.

The governor had also said that he would discuss with the home minister about his constitutional duties provided under Article 159 that includes to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, and will “devote myself to the service and well-being of the people”.

In another tweet, the governor said, “I PLEDGE TOTAL COMMITMENT FOR WB PEOPLE.” On Sunday, the governor had said there was no room for complacency for the state government when it came to dealing with rising COVID-19 positive cases and deaths in West Bengal.

On Monday, the Bengal government has announced complete lockdown across the state for two days every week, which would be will be starting this week.

The state government declared full lockdown on July 23 and July 25 in Bengal announcing that all offices, transport services will be shut on those two days.

Didi to hold virtual rally on Martyr’s Day
The TMC chief will address her party supporters on the occasion of annual July 21 Martyr’s Day rally from her Kalighat residence on Tuesday on virtual platforms.

