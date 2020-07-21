Flood, cloudburst in Assam, Uttarakhand claim 4 more lives

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI/ PATNA/ DEHRADUN: The flood situation in Assam remained critical with one more person losing his life in the deluge, in which over 24 lakh people have been affected in 24 districts, an official bulletin said on Monday.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died at Sonapur near Guwahati in Kamrup Metropolitan district. The total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flood and landslide has gone up to 111 across the state, of whom 85 people were killed in flood-related incidents and 26 died due to landslides.

The ASDMA said over 24.3 lakh people are hit due to floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Cachar districts.

In Bihar, at least 3 lakh people across eight districts have been affected by flood. Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supual, Kishanganj, Darbhanaga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and East Champaran districts of north Bihar are badly affected.

Principal secretary of disaster management department, Prataya Amrit said, “Bettiah, Gopalganj, Saran and Muzaffarpur are on alert.”He said that five flood relief camps are functioning - 2 in Supual and 3 in Gopalganj.

Meanwhile, a cloud burst in Pithoragarh has left three people dead from a family and 11 others missing. Vijay Jogdande, DM said, “Rescue operation is on and agencies including State Disaster Response Force have been roped in.”