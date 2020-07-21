Gujarat record 1,026 new cases; coronavirus tally crosses 50,000

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: With the highest one-day spike of 1,026, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed the 50,000-mark on Tuesday, the health department said While the case tally reached 50,465, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 2,201 with 34 patients succumbing, it said.

744 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in the state on Tuesday, hence the recovered cases increased to 36,403.

There are 11,861 active cases in the state and the condition of 82 of these patients is critical, the health department said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 50,465, new cases 1,026, deaths 2,201, discharged 36,403, active cases 11,861 and people tested so far 5,62,682.