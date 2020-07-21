STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC asks Speaker to defer action against Pilot camp until July 24, Gehlot gets ready for floor test

Last week, Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebelled openly, defying a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings.

Published: 21st July 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

CM Ashok Gehlot presiding over the CLP meeting at Fairmont hotel in Jaipur (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a major relief to Sachin Pilot and his faction of MLAs, the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday reserved its order till July 24 on their challenge to notices served by the Speaker on their alleged "anti-party activities".

Significantly, the HC also asked the Speaker not to take any action against the Pilot camp till Friday. Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs had filed a writ petition last week challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the Assembly Speaker.

During the hearings, top lawyers on both sides argued over whether dissent is "anti-party" and whether the Speaker's notice to the dissenters group violates freedom of speech.

Representing Pilot and his rebel MLAs, Mukul Rohatgi said Speaker CP Joshi had shown a "tearing hurry" and had given no reasons while serving notices to disqualify Sachin Pilot and others after they skipped two meetings. He claimed "in the middle of the pandemic, only three days' time was given to the MLAs to respond to the notice. The reading of these facts leaves no manner of doubt that the decision (to suspend MLAs) is a foregone conclusion."

Earlier, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Speaker, had said the rebel MLAs cannot approach the court before any action. "The Speaker and the Assembly are not in the judicial purview of the court for now," asserted Singhvi.

While suspense continues over the verdict that may be handed out to the Pilot camp, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a string of meetings on Tuesday which suggest that he may soon go for a test of strength in the Assembly.

At the CLP meet, CM Gehlot claimed that he has the support of over 110 legislators. Addressing the MLAs in the third meeting of the CLP in the past 10 days at Fairmont hotel in Jaipur, where they have been staying since last week, Gehlot urged the MLAs in his camp to “stand firm like a rock” and assured them that the mandate is with the Congress party.

With the Gehlot-Pilot feud turning into a numbers game, the CM told the MLAs to stay firm and united. “We will have more than 115 MLAs, including some from among the absentees. Nobody wants elections to happen, be it Congress or the BJP,” Gehlot said during the meeting, according to sources at the CLP meeting.

The CM also called a cabinet meeting at his home in the evening leading to a big buzz that a floor test through a brief session of the Assembly may soon be likely. Advisors and strategists of the CM camp are reportedly fine-tuning a plan to hold a brief session of the Assembly at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
congress Rajasthan Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp