Here is a list of Centre's achievements: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi's 'atmanirbhar' call

By Online Desk

Since the past few days, Rahul Gandhi has been on a continuous attack mode, questioning the Centre on various issues including China, economy and handling on coronavirus in India.

The Congress leader on Tuesday morning, in a tweet, questioned Centre's 'Atmanirbhar' (self reliant) programme and said Modi-lead government has 'misplaced priorities' for India.

The tweet, in Hindi, read 'Achievements of government during the COVID-19 period: In February, Namaste Trump (US President Donald Trump's visit to India); in March, Madhya Pradesh government toppled; in April, lighting candles; in May, sixth anniversary of the government; in June, virtual rally in Bihar and in July attempt to topple the Rajasthan government.'

"That is why the country is 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-sufficient) in the fight against coronavirus," he said.

कोरोना काल में सरकार की उपलब्धियां:



● फरवरी- नमस्ते ट्रंप

● मार्च- MP में सरकार गिराई

● अप्रैल- मोमबत्ती जलवाई

● मई- सरकार की 6वीं सालगिरह

● जून- बिहार में वर्चुअल रैली

● जुलाई- राजस्थान सरकार गिराने की कोशिश



इसी लिए देश कोरोना की लड़ाई में 'आत्मनिर्भर' है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2020

The former Congress President listed six priorities of Centre which led to India becoming the third-worst coronavirus-hit country in just five months.

​Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' during the COVID-19 lockdown to revive India's economy which was badly hit due to the pandemic.

In the last one week, Rahul Gandhi made multiple scathing attacks on Modi and the Centre through a series of short videos.

On Monday, the Congress leader said that 'PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India's biggest weakness.'

(Inputs from IANS)