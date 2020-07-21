Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Doc to get IMA Award for ‘Bhilwara Model’

Dr Rommel Singh of Rajasthan will get the prestigious Doctors Day IMA National Awards by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). He will be given the award for his role in the ‘Bhilwara Model’ of containing virus that was appreciated worldwide. Bhilwara had seen a spurt in Covid-19 cases in March. Singh was sent to Bhilwara on March 20 to help curb the spread. After identifying and containing the source of these cases, authorities conducted door-to-door health survey of about 26L people in the city. The “Ruthless Containment Model” succeeded in breaking the virus chain and only 28 cases were reported in the first 40 days.

Hindu activist organises wedding of Muslim girl

In a striking example of India’s composite culture, Neha Anjum was married to Mohsin in Jaipur’s walled city area last Sunday - and all expenses of the wedding were borne by a Hindu social worker Ravi Nayyar. Neha had lost her father Hanif Khan in the May 2008 bomb blasts in Jaipur. Nayyar and his group have so far organized eight weddings of daughters of those killed in the bomb blasts. Nayyar said the economic condition of many people killed in the Jaipur blasts was very weak and that’s why their group decided to get these weddings organized with everyone’s co-operation. Satish Poonia, the state BJP president, was among those who attended this special event.

MLAs have fun amid political storm

As Sachin Pilot and MLAs supporting him remain in open revolt and politics heats up over the ‘audio tapes’, Rajasthan Congress MLAs have been herded away at the Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. The party managers are trying their best to keep these MLAs entertained and bus. Last weekend, the MLAs had a relaxing time with Yoga, film screening and culinary classes. Dressed in casual T-shirts and pants, most MLAs were seen doing Yoga on the spacious green lawns of the luxury hotel. Incidentally, none of them were wearing masks despite the Covid-19 threat even though many were seen sitting close to each other.

Corona crisis worsens in Rajasthan

While the political tussle between Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot rages on in Rajasthan, the Covid-19 crisis in the state is worsening by the day. On Sunday, the state saw a record number of 934 new cases and six more deaths. The total tally of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 29,434 while 559 have died in the state due to the pandemic so far, officials said. With both Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot sides in an uncompromising mood, many people in the state are questioning the need for a political fight at a time when the government should have fully focused on handling the pandemic.

