Ladakh standoff: Chinese positions unchanged since last Corps Commanders meet, says officer

The status of Chinese force disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh remain unchanged since the last Corps Commanders meeting for second phase of disengagement.

Published: 21st July 2020 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, a banner erected by the Indian army stands near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in India's Ladakh area. (Photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The status of Chinese force disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh remain unchanged since the last Corps Commanders meeting for second phase of disengagement. But, the Indian side is hopeful that Chinese troops will move back.

A senior Army officer told, “The Chinese positions have not changed since the last meeting between the Corps Commanders.”

The Chinese troops had moved back from the standoff positions from Patrolling Points (PP) 14 and 15. But they did not move back from Hot Spring. Also, the Chinese moved out of the Finger 4 height but remain positioned one the ridges. Further, the standoff at Y-Junction, Depsang remains as it is.

But, the Army is hopeful that the Chinese will move back. “During the first phase of disengagement, after the meeting on June 30 the Chinese troops had moved out only during the last two days of the time set for retreat from the standoff points.” added the officer, asking not to be named.

The troops of India and China are in standoff position since the intervening night of May 5 and 6 when the Chinese soldiers clashed with the Indian Army troops at Finger 4. After the Clash the Chinese moved in their troops at PP 14, 15 and 17A in addition to the Finger 4 on the Northern flank of the Pangong Lake. Later, Chinese also deployed their large body of troops at Y Junction, Depsang.

Indian Army has deployed its troops commensurate with the Chinese deployment along with the armoured and the artillery. Also, the Air Forces of both countries have positioned their assets to react in case of need. Indian Air Force has moved forward its frontline Combat aircrafts like the Sukhoi 30, Mirage 2000, MiG 29 and Apache.
 

