Madhya Pradesh Governor and veteran BJP leader Lalji Tandon passes away at 85

Lalji Tandon was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever and had been on ventilator for days. 

Published: 21st July 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (File photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, a veteran political figure in Uttar Pradesh where he had served as a cabinet minister, died at a hospital in Lucknow early Tuesday.

The 85-year-old was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, fever and difficulty in urination. was getting treated in Lucknow since last month.

He died at 5:35 am in Medanata Hospital, according to his son Ashutosh Tandon, a UP cabinet minister.

According to reports, Tandon was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

​Lalji Tandon's son and Cabinet Minister in UP Government Ashutosh Tandon announced the demise of his father.

Tandon is survived by wife and three sons.

His body will be kept at his official residence in Hazratganj and later at his Sindhi Tola residence in Chowk to enable people to pay their last respects.

The last journey will start at 4 in the evening for the Gulala Ghat where his last rites will be performed later in the day, Ashutosh Tandon said in a statement.

 Condoling the demise of the governor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society.

In a series of tweets, Modi recalled that Lalji Tandon played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP President Mayawati also expressed grief over Tandon's death.

The UP government has announced three days mourning as a mark of respect to Lalji Tandon, a former cabinet minister, a government spokesman said.

Ashutosh also said that his father's last rites will be performed while following the COVID-19 guidelines on Tuesday evening in Lucknow and requested everyone to pay homage to the leader while remaining at home.

Belonging to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani era of BJP leaders, Lalji Tandon proved himself as an able administrator during his decades-long political career in Uttar Pradesh.

A former Lok Sabha MP, he was later given gubernatorial responsibility.

He took oath as Madhya Pradesh governor on July 29, 2019, when the Congress was in power in the state, after serving in the same post in Bihar for nearly 11 months.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too on Tuesday condoled the death of Tandon, saying he will always be remembered for his contribution towards the nation's progress.

"He will be remembered for his contribution in the progress of the nation. Though, he is no more with us, he will be in our memories forever."

"He guided all of us for a long time and served the nation and the people by presenting an amazing example. He also played an important role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Chouhan will be going to Lucknow to attend the last rites of Tandon.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra also expressed grief at the demise of the governor.

He prayed for the departed soul and asked God to give enough strength to the family to bear the loss.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh in his condolence message said, "The generation of BJP/RSS leaders with a character to serve the people is getting ended now. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and enough strength to the family to bear the loss."

Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Gopal Bhargava said Tandon was a fearless leader and his contribution to the nation is unparalleled.

State Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel termed Tandon's death as an irreparable loss for the state and the country.

BJP general secretary in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijaywargiya, Madhya Pradesh party unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and state ministers Vishwas Sarang and Ramkishore Kanvre also expressed their condolences.

(Inputs from ANI and PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon
