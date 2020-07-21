STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Massive COVID-19 outbreak at MP jail: 64 out of 82 inmates, 3 guards test positive at Bareli sub-jail

According to informed sources, the infection possibly spread in the jail due to newly admitted prisoners.

Published: 21st July 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A massive number of COVID-19 cases in a single day has been reported from a sub-jail in Madhya Pradesh- perhaps the highest number of the virus cases from any jail in the country in a single day.

The Bareli sub jail in Raisen district reported 67 COVID-19 positive cases in a single day on Monday evening.

Out of the 67 positive cases, 64 are jail inmates (78% of total 82 inmates), while three are jail guards.

Alarmed over the developments, the jail administration has decided to get the 11 remaining staff, including the administrative and supervisory staff tested for the viral infection on Tuesday.

Confirming the development to The New Indian Express on Tuesday, the DG of MP Jails Sanjay Chaudhary said the Covid-positive 22 symptomatic inmates and staff are being shifted to the Medical College in neighbouring Vidisha district, while remaining who are asymptomatic have been quarantined in Bareli sub jail only.

According to informed sources, the infection possibly spread in the jail due to newly admitted prisoners.
Owing to Covid-like symptoms of cough, cold and fever among many inmates of the sub-jail, COVID testing of the inmates and staff was conducted on Sunday and the alarming results came to the fore on Monday. This is possibly the biggest reported outbreak of the novel coronavirus in any single jail across the country.

Prior to that around 80-90 COVID- 19 positive cases were reported from jails across the central Indian state since February-March. Out of that, around 40 cases were reported in Indore, which has emerged not only as MP's COVID-19 hotspot but one of the major hotspots in the country.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Jail inmates coronavirus
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp