STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Missing Thai tsunami warning buoy recovered by Indian Coast Guard from island in Andamans

Interestingly, the Indian Coast Guard had recovered a Chinese data buoy three years ago on the shores of Kamrota island in the Nicobar district of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Published: 21st July 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

The Thai buoy recovered from the Andaman coast by the Indian Coast Guard

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The buoy deployed by Thailand's National Disaster Warning Centre (NDWC) in the Bay of Bengal to monitor wave height and provide early tsunami warning was retrieved by the Indian Coast Guard after it was reported to have broken free from its moorings due to rough weather.

According to an Indian Coast Guard spokesman, the buoy drifted into the North Andaman Sea making landfall on the shores of West Island. NDWC, Thailand, approached the Directorate of Disaster Management, Port Blair to seek assistance of the Indian Coast Guard for locating and recovering the buoy.

On receipt of information from the State Emergency Operation Centre, Port Blair, the Indian Coast Guard immediately launched sea-air coordinated search operations to locate and recover the buoy.

Coast Guard aircraft deployed for aerial search located the buoy on the shores of West Island and relayed the coordinates to a Coast Guard ship operating in the area. Despite rough weather and high swell of the seas, Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajveer successfully recovered the buoy on July 19 and towed the important ocean observing instrument to Diglipur.

The buoy is cylindrical in shape with 2.6 meter diameter and weighs around 4000 kgs approximately. The buoy is being handed over to Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) for subsequent handing over to NDWC, Thailand.

Interestingly, the Indian Coast Guard had recovered a Chinese data buoy three years ago on the shores of Kamrota island in the Nicobar district of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Indian National Centre for Oceanic Information (INCOIS), Hyderabad, had said that Chinese officials informed them about the drifting of the buoy towards Indian waters. The data buoy was deployed in international waters and drifted towards the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after breaking free from its moorings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Coast Guard Andaman islands Tsunami warning buoy
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp