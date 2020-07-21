More than 1,500 Indians set to be part of Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine's Phase-3 trials

Sumi Sukanaya Dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Phase 3 clinical trial of a potential vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Oxford University, will also involve more than 1,500 volunteers across many hospitals in India and could begin in the country as early as in the first week of August.

The experimental vaccine AZD1222, which has been licensed to AstraZeneca, produced promising immune response in early-stage clinical trials, the Lancet announced on Monday, raising hopes that it could be available for public use by the end of the year.

"The early-stage trial finds that the vaccine is safe, causes few side effects, and induces strong immune responses in both parts of the immune system – provoking a T-cell response within 14 days of vaccination (ie, a cellular immune response, it could find and attack cells infected with the virus), and an antibody response with 28 days (ie, humoral immune response, it could find and attack the virus when it was circulating in the blood or lymphatic system)," the Lancet said in a statement.

Authorities at the Serum Institute of India, which has entered into a manufacturing partnership with AstraZeneca, said that they will seek approvals from the Drug Controller General of India next week for Phase 3 trials -- already started in the UK, Brazil and South Africa-next week.

"India has got a very heterogeneous population and while the effect of the vaccine in Indian population may not be very different from the Western population - we will not know unless we test it here," Dr Rajeev Dhere, executive director of Serum Institute of India, told The New Indian Express.

The vaccine candidate uses a common cold virus or adenovirus that infects chimpanzees, which has been weakened so that it can't cause any disease in humans, and is genetically modified to recreate the code for the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus - the pathogen that causes COVID-19.

Sources in the company said that the trial in India is particularly important for the vaccine candidate, seemingly ahead in the global race for a vaccine against the infectious disease, as it is still unclear whether and how the different pre-existing immunity levels to the carrier adenovirus might impact the response to AZD1222.



There are concerns that recipients who already enjoy considerable immunity to the adenovirus, for example, may not exhibit a strong immunological response to the vaccine.



"Such pre-existing immunity may vary across the world. Some studies indicate that it could be 80 per cent in India, 60 per cent in South Africa and less than 30 per cent in the US. So, it's important to assess how the vaccine works in Indians," an official explained.

